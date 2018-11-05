TD Asset Management Inc. Has $116.51 Million Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $116,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,409,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $6,317,563.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $165.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $146.80 and a 52-week high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.15.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.