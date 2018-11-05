TD Securities Trims Stella-Jones (SJ) Target Price to C$52.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SJ. National Bank Financial set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.75.

TSE SJ traded up C$0.98 on Monday, hitting C$41.99. 235,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,696. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$39.88 and a 52-week high of C$52.22.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$571.83 million.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, and panelized railway crossings; and construction timbers.

