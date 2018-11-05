Tdam USA Inc. Grows Stake in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hexcel by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $56.46 and a 52 week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.88 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HXL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

