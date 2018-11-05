Tdam USA Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 64,010 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 688.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,381,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,344 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,176,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,280,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,044,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

HBI stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 85.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

