Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Lng Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

TGP opened at $14.90 on Friday. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.85 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teekay Lng Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 55,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,201,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

