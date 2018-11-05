Teladoc Health (TDOC) Trading Down 12.6% After Insider Selling

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) shares dropped 12.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $62.62 and last traded at $63.34. Approximately 4,076,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 1,318,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.51.

Specifically, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $2,814,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $373,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,412,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.95.

The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 102,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 48,696 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 555.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

