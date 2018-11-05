Tenet Healthcare (THC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.420 -4.620 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.44-1.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $27.20. 1,505,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/05/tenet-healthcare-thc-issues-q4-earnings-guidance.html.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.