Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stake Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,332,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,485,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,377 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,171,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,517,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,727 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Tesla by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $68,258,000 after purchasing an additional 139,677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tesla by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 134,759 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 443,874 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $152,227,000 after purchasing an additional 128,497 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 29,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $334.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,997,143.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $299.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.58.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $346.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 0.48. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $244.59 and a one year high of $387.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

