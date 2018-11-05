Teton Advisors Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.71% of Timkensteel worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the 3rd quarter worth $934,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Timkensteel by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

TMST traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $12.55. 348,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,219. Timkensteel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $559.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.82 million. Analysts predict that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

