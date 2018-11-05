Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,642,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,447,080. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,940.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $94,545.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $239,430 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,826,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,900 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,028,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,767,000 after acquiring an additional 202,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,746,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,686,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,665,000 after acquiring an additional 298,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

