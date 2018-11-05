Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.38 Million Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $7,919,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

UBSI opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $39.95.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.56 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $98,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 471,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,636,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 474,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,498,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.