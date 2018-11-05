Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,081 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (TCF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.63 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 20.22%. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.47.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $1,285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas F. Jasper sold 77,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,996,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.