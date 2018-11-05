Tharisa (THS) Price Target Cut to GBX 210

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price objective lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THS stock opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.30) on Thursday. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 149.60 ($1.95).

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

