The Coca-Cola (KO) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.67

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.67 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 7549871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $47.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,107.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “The Coca-Cola (KO) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.67” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/05/the-coca-cola-ko-sets-new-52-week-high-at-48-67.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.