The Providence Service (PRSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of The Providence Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

PRSC stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.29 million, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.61. The Providence Service has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $411.79 million during the quarter. The Providence Service had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

