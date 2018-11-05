Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,213,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,285,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,246,000 after acquiring an additional 82,255 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,036,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,880,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,566,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,889,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $234.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $181.51 and a 52-week high of $249.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.