THL Credit (TCRD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THL Credit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of THL Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, National Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. THL Credit has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.85.

NASDAQ:TCRD opened at $7.62 on Thursday. THL Credit has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.07.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that THL Credit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

