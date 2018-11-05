Tivity Health (TVTY) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $607-610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.76 million.Tivity Health also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.15-2.20 EPS.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.12. 616,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,514. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Tivity Health had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

