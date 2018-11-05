TokenPay Price Reaches $1.67 on Top Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00025986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid and BiteBTC. TokenPay has a market cap of $26.06 million and approximately $308,752.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007411 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00308348 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001382 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001008 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001774 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 19,597,164 coins and its circulating supply is 15,641,315 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Liquid, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

