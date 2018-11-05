TopBuild (BLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $605.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.43 million. On average, analysts expect TopBuild to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLD stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $42.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $81.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.70.

In related news, VP John S. Peterson sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $145,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,878.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Buck sold 17,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $1,375,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

