Torstar (TORSF) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2018

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Torstar (OTCMKTS:TORSF) in a report issued on Friday.

OTCMKTS:TORSF opened at $0.86 on Friday.

Torstar Company Profile

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

