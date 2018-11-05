Total SA (FP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Total SA (EPA:FP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.67 ($70.55).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of Total stock traded up €0.88 ($1.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €47.78 ($55.56). The stock had a trading volume of 19,710,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

