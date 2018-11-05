Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,028 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,908,000 after acquiring an additional 883,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,884,000 after acquiring an additional 564,170 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,787,000 after acquiring an additional 266,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,483,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk stock opened at $127.95 on Monday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 3.16.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $1,082,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $136,643.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,147,412.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 650,974 shares of company stock worth $88,005,057. Insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

