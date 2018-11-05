TransAlta Co. (TA) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.38.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$6.77 on Monday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$6.31 and a twelve month high of C$8.18.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.76 million.

In other news, insider Douglas French acquired 1,000 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,510.00.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

