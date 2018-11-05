Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 2,508 shares of Travelport Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,004 shares in the company, valued at $573,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVPT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 669.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 385,471 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 335.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 203,926 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 39.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 14.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,520,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,572,000 after buying an additional 1,182,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TVPT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,205,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.42. Travelport Worldwide has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $622.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

