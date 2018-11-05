Trevali Mining (TV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$172.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$190.70 million.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.55 on Monday. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$1.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TV. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.50.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the west-central, Peru; and the Caribou property located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

