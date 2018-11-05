Trevena (TRVN) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Trevena from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Get Trevena alerts:

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.61. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 532,129 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 378,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Trevena by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.