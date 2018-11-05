Trevena (TRVN) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) were down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 5,255,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 8,058,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRVN shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trevena presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Get Trevena alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 635.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trevena by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Trevena by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/05/trevena-trvn-shares-down-4-7.html.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.