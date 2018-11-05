Trex (TREX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. Sidoti downgraded shares of Trex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Trex to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.35.

Shares of TREX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,080. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 2.25. Trex has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.10 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $249,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $236,116.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,088.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

