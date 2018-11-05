Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 9,842,959 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 3,338,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,682,027,000 after buying an additional 59,516 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,582,390,000 after buying an additional 69,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,071,583,000 after buying an additional 58,070 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,091.53.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total value of $952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,952 shares of company stock valued at $62,436,285 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,665.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,088.52 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $814.39 billion, a PE ratio of 366.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.