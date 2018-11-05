TriMetals Mining (TMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.29

Shares of TriMetals Mining Inc (TSE:TMI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 75000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

TriMetals Mining (TSE:TMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About TriMetals Mining (TSE:TMI)

TriMetals Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Canada, Chile, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project consisting of 961 unpatented lode claims, 13 patented lode claims, 5 Utah state mineral leases, and 1 surface real estate deed parcel covering a total of approximately 7,807 hectares, as well as an undivided interest in the 5 patented lode claims covering approximately 31.25 hectares located in Western Iron, Utah, and Eastern Lincoln Counties, Nevada.

