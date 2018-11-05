TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (TTAC) Shares Bought by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTAC. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth $428,000.

Shares of BATS TTAC opened at $35.18 on Monday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $36.45.

