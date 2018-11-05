Trueblue Inc (TBI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.34% of Trueblue worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 358.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 70,706 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 170.6% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 149,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 94,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $985.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.88. Trueblue Inc has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

TBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Trueblue in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Trueblue in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other Trueblue news, EVP Sean A. Ebner sold 1,211 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,513.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,989 shares in the company, valued at $398,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Cooper sold 55,000 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $1,559,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,468.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

