TTM Technologies (TTMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.25. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $755.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.89 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 44,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 158,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

