Turning Point Brands (TPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPB opened at $41.17 on Monday. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.15 million, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $241,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $53,097. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,547 shares of company stock worth $2,418,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Turning Point Brands stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Turning Point Brands worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

