Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Twenty-First Century Fox to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Twenty-First Century Fox to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FOXA opened at $46.54 on Monday. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 11th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twenty-First Century Fox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

