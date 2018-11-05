Twitter Inc (TWTR) Director David S. Rosenblatt Sells 30,000 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 30,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,029,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $34.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 571.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 27th. CIBC upgraded Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twitter from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research set a $46.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.