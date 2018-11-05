Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stake Increased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned about 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,285,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,725,000 after buying an additional 411,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,239,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,594,000 after acquiring an additional 722,092 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,121,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,773,000 after acquiring an additional 430,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSN opened at $61.56 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.17.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

