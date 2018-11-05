U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Stake Lessened by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,980 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 11.1% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 421,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in U.S. Silica by 11.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Bradford B. Casper purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,114.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,614 shares of company stock valued at $206,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLCA. Johnson Rice lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $38.70.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $423.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.05%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

