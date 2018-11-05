UBS Group Analysts Give Vivendi (VIV) a €25.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIV. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cfra set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.96 ($29.02).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIV opened at €21.72 ($25.26) on Friday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.