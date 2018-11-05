UDR, Inc. (UDR) Stake Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 22.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,211,000 after acquiring an additional 885,971 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 22.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

In other UDR news, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $192,829.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,773 shares of company stock worth $4,157,729. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $38.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.32. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.3323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

