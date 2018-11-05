ugChain (UGC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.67 Million

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. ugChain has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $201,635.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ugChain token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ugChain has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ugChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015450 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00150816 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00253619 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.58 or 0.10249193 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011859 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ugChain

ugChain’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ugChain’s official website is www.ugchain.com.

ugChain Token Trading

ugChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ugChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ugChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ugChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ugChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.