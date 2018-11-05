Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Shares Gap Up to $1.33

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.33. Ultra Petroleum shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 3366345 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. National Alliance Securities lowered shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $262.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -0.60.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Ultra Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $190.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ultra Petroleum by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 669,992 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 43,553 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,194,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 307,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 2,751.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,267,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 1,222,948 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

