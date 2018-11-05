Under Armour (UA) PT Set at $13.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on Under Armour (NYSE:UA) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Pivotal Research set a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

UA stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.74 and a beta of -0.59. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,151.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 155.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $160,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Under Armour by 88.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $184,000. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

