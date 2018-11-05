Under Armour (UA) Shares Gap Up to $21.42

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.90, but opened at $21.42. Under Armour shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 4606141 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Get Under Armour alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.95 and a beta of -0.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,151.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $2,361,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 17,566.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after buying an additional 499,942 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/05/under-armour-ua-shares-gap-up-to-21-42.html.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.