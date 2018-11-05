UNICHARM Corp/S (UNICY) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

UNICHARM Corp/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.045-6.045 billion.

Shares of UNICY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.12. UNICHARM Corp/S has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UNICHARM Corp/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

About UNICHARM Corp/S

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products include pants-type disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, and panty liners under the Sofy, Center-In, and Charm brands.

