United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.14% of United Rentals worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 93.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $187,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $203,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $125.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $190.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America set a $200.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $158.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,276.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $838,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

