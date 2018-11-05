Unity Biotechnology (UBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.38). On average, analysts expect Unity Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UBX stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $24.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases.

