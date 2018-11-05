Universal Display (OLED) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,241,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,703,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.2% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 77,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,215,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

