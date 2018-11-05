Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $3,686,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UHS. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

NYSE UHS opened at $123.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

